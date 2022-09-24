IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 5,352 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,146 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.8% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 808 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,759,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,901 shares of company stock worth $12,015,172. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ EA opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

