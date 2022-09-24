IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.97 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.79.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

