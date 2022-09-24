YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,996,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,866,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after buying an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,066,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,165,000 after buying an additional 723,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Element Solutions by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,119,000 after buying an additional 686,317 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. Barclays raised Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

