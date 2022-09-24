YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $379,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,118 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,931 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,857 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,859 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,901 shares of company stock worth $12,015,172 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $115.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

