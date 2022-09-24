YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $228,638,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

SHEL opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

