YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,319 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,393,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,015,000 after acquiring an additional 97,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.5 %

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $161.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.