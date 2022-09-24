Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

