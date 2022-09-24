YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 928 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 435.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:TLK opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

