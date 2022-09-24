Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Copart by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Copart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Copart by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $106.14 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

