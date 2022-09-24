YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 58.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 620.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $325.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $457.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.67.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

