YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,883,000 after buying an additional 860,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,180,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after buying an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,678,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,456,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.91.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

