YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Azenta stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average is $70.11. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

