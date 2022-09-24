YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 6.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 0.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in Trimble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 59,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $91.96. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

