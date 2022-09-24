Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Holdings Lessened by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.20.

Shares of LAD opened at $228.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.39 and its 200-day moving average is $284.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.40 and a 12-month high of $366.36.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

