YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 495,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 291,426 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 676.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 73,916 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 420,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 249,850 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Ambev stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

