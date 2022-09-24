YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $251,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

SWKS opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $174.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

