YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after acquiring an additional 198,409 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,649,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,979,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma
In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.