YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after acquiring an additional 198,409 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,649,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,979,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.