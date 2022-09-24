YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Vertiv by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 349,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 169,364 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of VRT opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 331.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

