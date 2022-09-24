YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 88.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $121.00 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.03 and a 12-month high of $314.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

