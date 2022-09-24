YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,101,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $268.04 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $262.84 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

