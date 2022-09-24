YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,747 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in AerCap by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,121,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AerCap by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AerCap by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 537,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.06. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.