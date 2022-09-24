Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. The company has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

