IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.11 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.53 and its 200-day moving average is $214.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.75.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

