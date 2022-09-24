IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.07 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,062,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Republic Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,304,000 after buying an additional 264,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,952,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

RSG opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

