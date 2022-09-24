IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,213 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,486 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.27.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $190.38 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $436.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.89.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

