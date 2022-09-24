IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 12,194 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,480 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

