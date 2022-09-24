IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,460 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 34.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ResMed by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

ResMed Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RMD opened at $214.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $280.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.29 and its 200-day moving average is $223.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at $22,683,426.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,629 shares of company stock worth $8,241,549 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

