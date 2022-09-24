The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $131.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

