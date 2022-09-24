IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 13,546 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Corteva by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after acquiring an additional 452,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,952,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Corteva stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.96. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

