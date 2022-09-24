IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 29.5% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $31.56 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

