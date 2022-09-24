DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.