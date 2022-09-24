The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $1,102,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $223.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.