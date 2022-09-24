Insider Selling: Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Director Sells 17,532 Shares of Stock

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) Director Curtis Medeiros sold 17,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $22,265.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cingulate Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CING opened at $1.00 on Friday. Cingulate Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

Cingulate Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cingulate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cingulate by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,994 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.