Insider Selling: Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Director Sells 17,532 Shares of Stock

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) Director Curtis Medeiros sold 17,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $22,265.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Cingulate Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CING opened at $1.00 on Friday. Cingulate Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter.
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.
