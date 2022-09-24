IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,414,000 after buying an additional 292,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,023,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,199,000 after buying an additional 84,775 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average is $74.02.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

