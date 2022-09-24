Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,130 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $371.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $405.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

