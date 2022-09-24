Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.74 and its 200-day moving average is $117.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.