The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 28.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $270.94 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.37. The firm has a market cap of $277.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

