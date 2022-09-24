Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,319,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after buying an additional 107,484 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.33.

Shares of VOD opened at $11.97 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

