Insider Buying: Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Senior Officer Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$39,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,352.18.
Superior Plus Stock Down 1.8 %
SPB stock opened at C$10.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 335.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45. Superior Plus Corp. has a 52 week low of C$9.81 and a 52 week high of C$14.86.
Superior Plus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.
Read More
