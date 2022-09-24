Insider Buying: Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Oxford Industries stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.45. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 428,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.