Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells $49,550.75 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $49,550.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,373 shares in the company, valued at $989,093.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 68,114 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

