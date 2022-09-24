Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells $49,550.75 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $49,550.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,373 shares in the company, valued at $989,093.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ TRDA opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $36.85.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 68,114 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.
Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
