Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Sells 3,341 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) insider Nerissa Kreher sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $50,382.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,397.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nerissa Kreher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Nerissa Kreher sold 939 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $14,169.51.

On Thursday, September 15th, Nerissa Kreher sold 106 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,591.06.

On Friday, September 9th, Nerissa Kreher sold 800 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $12,056.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TRDA opened at $15.09 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

