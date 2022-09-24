Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Insider Buys A$63,460.00 in Stock

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Rating) insider Lachlan Edwards bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.17 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,460.00 ($44,377.62).

Lachlan Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Lachlan Edwards bought 7,645 shares of Hotel Property Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.28 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,075.60 ($17,535.38).

On Monday, August 22nd, Lachlan Edwards bought 7,465 shares of Hotel Property Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.35 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.29 ($17,482.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (QVC), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

