ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Insider James C. M. Morgan Sells 600 Shares

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $66,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,287.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.61. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $423.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.49 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in ICF International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in ICF International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 23,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in ICF International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

