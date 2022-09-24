Matthew J. Gould Acquires 3,205 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $69,035.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,039,628 shares in the company, valued at $65,473,587.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BRT opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

