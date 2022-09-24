SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 3,100 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of S opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on S. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.65.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

