Peter Eilers Sells 5,000 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Vanguard Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE AVD opened at $18.64 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $575.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Vanguard by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 192,970 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Vanguard by 23.4% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in American Vanguard by 20.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Vanguard by 250.3% in the second quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 769,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 550,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

