Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA) Director Acquires C$99,224.00 in Stock

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Rating) Director Simon Cmrlec bought 62,800 shares of Vizsla Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.58 per share, with a total value of C$99,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,081,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,708,612.
Vizsla Silver Stock Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Thursday.
About Vizsla Silver
