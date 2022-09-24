Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA) Director Acquires C$99,224.00 in Stock

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Rating) Director Simon Cmrlec bought 62,800 shares of Vizsla Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.58 per share, with a total value of C$99,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,081,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,708,612.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Thursday.

About Vizsla Silver

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

