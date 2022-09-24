Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Senior Officer Sells C$130,466.37 in Stock

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$130,466.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at C$99,494.76.
Shares of TSE SCL opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of C$546.44 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. Shawcor Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.24 and a 1 year high of C$8.75.
Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$307.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Shawcor Ltd. will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.
