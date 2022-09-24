Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Senior Officer Sells C$130,466.37 in Stock

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$130,466.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at C$99,494.76.

Shawcor Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SCL opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of C$546.44 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. Shawcor Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.24 and a 1 year high of C$8.75.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$307.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Shawcor Ltd. will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Shawcor

Several research firms recently commented on SCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Shawcor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.58.

(Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.