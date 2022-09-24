Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Sells C$86,705.84 in Stock

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$157,351.70.

Spin Master Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08. Spin Master Corp. has a twelve month low of C$39.85 and a twelve month high of C$51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.16.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$646.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOY. TD Securities cut Spin Master from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$61.91.

About Spin Master

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.